Lawyer Fights for Fired Judges in Landmark Constitutional Court Petition

Lusaka, 29th October 2024 — In a high-stakes move to challenge the recent dismissal of three Constitutional Court judges, Lusaka-based lawyer Tresford Chali has filed a petition to the Constitutional Court. He argues that the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) overstepped its bounds in recommending the judges’ removal, asserting that only qualified judges have the authority to handle judicial complaints of this nature.

Chali’s petition contends that the JCC, lacking the legal power to oversee cases against Constitutional Court judges, acted outside its constitutional mandate. He highlights that the amended 2016 Constitution does not empower the JCC to preside over such matters, leaving a procedural gap. Chali seeks the Court’s intervention to nullify the JCC’s findings, which led to the dismissal of Judges Anne Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga, and Palan Mulonda by President Hakainde Hichilema.

A status conference is set for 4th November 2024, where the Constitutional Court will prepare to address this pivotal case with implications for judicial oversight and constitutional integrity in Zambia. below is his Petition