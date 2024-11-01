Some of the “biggest politicians” in Zambia, Patriotic Front (PF) cadres, Victor Kapungwe and Justin Chama, otherwise better known as FBI Mr. Ground and Chama America in political circles respectively, have asserted that PF cadres are itching to come back and finish off the job they started during their tenure……unleashing deadliest forms of terror and violence against their perceived political opponents! These so-called cadres…..nay criminals disguised in party regalia ‘escaped ‘ to some of our neighbouring countries to avoid being visited by the long arm of the law for whatever crimes they committed against our citizens.

As this is coming from the horse’s mouth, we shall take it as the gosgel truth; for we can’t ask a Chicken how a Hippo lives in water, but a Crocodile.

Featuring on Emmanuel Mwamba’s podacast a while ago, former president Edgar Lungu issued the following stern warning to one Thabo Kawana, “There is one gentleman who is PS; when I come in, his life will be miserable!”

Such threats are coming from the mouth of a man who had vowed to arrest and throw leader of the opposition then, Hakainde Hichilema, who was obviouly breathing heavily on his neck, into a hell-hole called prison and throw away the keys! Not so long ago, ba Lungu reiterated that his administration will go after any civil servant doing the New Dawn Administration’s bidding should a miracle of him bouncing back into power occur.

It appears this is a common practice amongst all PF members save for a few, of course. Don’t they say, “munda nimu chabu?” (We can not all be the same). In Kitwe’s CBD for instance, there was one vociferous and antagonistic PF cadre masquerading as a newspaper vendor! He was always loathsome to see anyone clad in red attire come anywhere near his trading space, lampooning them “ing’ombe ishi!” (cows) or “baka mushi!” (uncivilized villagers).

Immediately after the August 2021 record-breaking elections, this particular individual went into hibernation, obviously mindful of reprisals from the people he used to harass or victimise. Heeding President Hichilema’s call not to revenge, no one went after this man from Chinsali. He has since resurfaced and continues to make a lot of noise in town, albeit on football related matters only…..at least for now.

At the Wusakile police station layby, still in Kitwe, where individuals bound for out of town destinations usually hike from, there was a muscular thug in boots and black berets who was a big bwana there…..a commander if you like. He would collect levies from motorists who chose to pick up passengers from there and regulated who to pick up passengers. The council police or revenue collectors never dared ‘stray’ anywhere near his cash-cow otherwise they risked being lynched! This big bully equally ran away after the elections but he has since returned and it’s business as usual.

What are we trying to say? Ba Lungu and his PF faction intend to come back to simply continue on the trajectory of looting our national resources while at the same time perforating our ears with insults, gorging-out our eyes, knocking-out our teeth and hacking-off our limbs should we dare stand in their way!

Forewarned is forearmed. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

National Coordinator – HH Mpaka 2031 People’s Alliance