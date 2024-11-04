Former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has been reported to the Woodlands Police Station by Zambezi East MP Brian Kambita over allegations of obtaining K850,000 under false pretenses in a property deal. The complaint, filed on October 15, 2024, accuses Lusambo of promising to sell Kambita a house in the Silverest area of Lusaka but failing to deliver. According to Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Lusambo allegedly persuaded Kambita to buy a four-bedroom house with modern fittings, for which Kambita paid in two installments: K400,000 in August and K450,000 in September.

The transaction turned contentious when Kambita learned that the property might be tied up in a broader investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), preventing its legal sale. This revelation sparked further scrutiny, as Lusambo, already entangled in multiple legal battles, has faced similar controversies over property acquisition and alleged financial misconduct in recent years. Earlier in 2024, Lusambo was acquitted of witness tampering charges, though he still awaits judgments on other cases related to suspected financial crimes and unaccounted wealth, including assets in Silverest previously flagged by the ACC for investigation

This incident with Kambita underscores ongoing concerns about illicit property deals and the extent of Lusambo’s legal troubles, which have cast a shadow on his political career. Both Lusambo and his spouse, Nancy Lusambo, are subject to ongoing probes by the ACC, raising questions about how such properties were financed, with investigators pointing to irregularities tied to his time in office.

source: Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga