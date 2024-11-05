Attorney General Confirms Existence of Kalundu Intelligence Facility in Sun Pharmaceuticals Abduction Case

In a significant turn of events regarding the abduction case of Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd directors and owners Vinod and Uddit Sadhu, the Attorney General has been forced publicly to confirm the existence of a covert intelligence facility in Kalundu, Lusaka; and that the Sadhus were taken there during their abduction. For the first time, the Attorney General admits that the taking and detention of the Sadhus was a “joint operation” between police and the Office of the President.

Previously, the Attorney General’s defence claimed that the Sadhus were taken directly from the Department of Immigration to the Chelstone Police station. This volte-face by the Attorney General to admit the Sadhus were right to say they had been taken to a house in Kalundu comes after compelling evidence was presented to the High Court, including geolocation data pinpointing the site; an SOS message sent from within; and the identification of a supervising intelligence officer involved in the Sadhus abduction.

In the original defence, submitted in January 2024, the Attorney General claimed that the Sadhus voluntarily participated in police interviews and denied their confinement at the Kalundu facility and subsequent detention at Chelstone Police Station. It was then claimed by the Attorney General that the Sadhus departed from the police station at 17:20 hours on the same day. However, in the latest amended defence, the Attorney General now acknowledges that the Sadhus were taken from Immigration Headquarters to House No. 39, Lufubu Road, and later detained at Chelstone Police Station, citing a purported (and previously undisclosed) arrest warrant. It is the first time in two years that there has been any suggestion that an arrest warrant existed (it was entirely omitted from the AG’s original defence). It has not yet been submitted to the High Court.

The Sadhus vehemently deny ever being served any warrant, and the Attorney General has not provided proof of its existence or being served, in the amended defence filed last week. The Attorney General further claims in the amended defence that this detention was intended to secure a Warn and Caution statement, which the Sadhus vigorously deny, contending that any such documentation would likely be fabricated by colluding party affiliates and police personnel. The Attorney General has submitted no Warn and Caution statement to the High Court.

Furthermore, the Attorney General has amended his defence to concede that the Sadhus were invited to the Immigration Headquarters on 29 September 2022 by the Director General of Immigration, Dr Lishomwa (previously the Attorney General claimed not to know how the Sadhus came to be at the Immigration department). The defence now claims that this invitation was routine and resulted in the issuance of a residence permit to the second plaintiff, while the determination of the first plaintiff’s Certificate of Established Resident was concluded following the necessary internal processes.

It remains unknown how or why the Office of the President should consider it appropriate for it to be involved in a commercial matter already subject to protracted litigation over many years, with now multiple Judgments in favour of Sun Pharmaceuticals and its owners the Sadhus, from the High Court, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

Adding to the complexity in this abduction trial brought by the Sadhus is the Attorney General’s decision to represent Rashid Munali, the first defendant in the case, and a purported cadre member of the ruling party. Munali is accused of leading the operation on the day in question.

There are suspicions that should the Attorney General cease to defend Munali or the other defendants, who were sued in their individual capacities, they may reveal the identities of State House or other government officials implicated in the targeting of the Sadhus and Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Stunningly, Munali has been brought under the State’s umbrella and included in the witness list as an alleged officer of the Zambia Police.

Additionally, the Attorney General maintains the position from the original defence that members of the Kalenga family were not present at Chelstone when the Sadhus were hastily transported there following the discovery of the SOS message by their captors at the intelligence facility in Kalundu. However, reports indicate that the Kalenga family released photographs from Chelstone and engaged in media interactions, boasting of their presence on that day alongside Rashid Munali and his associates; evidence of which may now be submitted by the Sadhus to the court.

The Sadhus have presented photographic evidence of an unmarked vehicle and its driver associated with State House that was involved in their abduction. They have consistently stated that they were subjected to threats and coercion aimed at compelling them to sign documents under duress, a claim that the Attorney General has denied.

Notably, Zambia police claimed the Sadhus were under investigation after they alerted INTERPOL of Police Commissioner Mubita Nawa being wholly unsuitable for the position of Secretary General (for which he had been shortlisted).

The Court has granted the Sadhus the right to reply to the amended defence from the Attorney General.

By correspondent Pranab Rajan