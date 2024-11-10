ECL Pledges to Complete Zambia’s National House of Prayer Project, Emphasizes Return to Faith in Governance

Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has vowed to resume and complete the National House of Prayer project, a significant undertaking aimed at reinforcing Zambia’s Christian identity. Addressing a congregation at the Resurrection Congregation of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Kafue during the commissioning of Deaconess Phaides Mukasa, Lungu expressed deep dissatisfaction with the lack of progress under President Hakainde Hichilema’s government. For Lungu, the House of Prayer is not just a structure, but a vital symbol of unity and faith that Zambia must reclaim to navigate its complex socio-economic challenges.

Lungu underscored that completing the National House of Prayer would be a crucial step in fostering national unity, a cornerstone of Zambia’s Christian values. He expressed a strong commitment to revive the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, a brainchild of his own presidency, aimed at ensuring Christian principles guide national governance. Through this initiative, Lungu envisions a Zambia where leadership is deeply rooted in ethical and moral values.

“The situation we face today is not just political; it is deeply spiritual. We need to reaffirm our Christian principles as the foundation for addressing poverty, corruption, and mismanagement,” Lungu told the gathered faithful. “Zambia needs a return to leadership grounded in faith and integrity.”

The former president also extended a call for unity across political factions, particularly among opposition parties. Lungu stressed the importance of collective action, asserting that it is only through solidarity that Zambia can confront its challenges and restore hope. “This is not about individual ambition, it’s about putting Zambia first,” he said, urging all political leaders to set aside personal interests for the greater good of the nation. His call found a receptive audience within the Patriotic Front (PF) and opposition figures, including TONSE Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo, PF Vice President Given Lubinda, and acting deputy Raphael Nakacinda.

In his appeal for opposition unity, Lungu emphasized that a morally cohesive alternative to the current government could offer the country a viable path forward. He also reiterated that the proposed Ministry of National Guidance would play a pivotal role in reinforcing Christian values within Zambia’s policies and decision-making processes.



Lungu’s focus on faith-driven governance has sparked debate about the appropriate role of religion in politics. For him, returning to Christian principles is not merely symbolic but an essential framework for tackling Zambia’s systemic issues. He believes that by championing virtues such as honesty, compassion, and integrity, the country can break free from the vices that hinder its growth.

The sentiments were echoed by Bishop Rev. Dr. Lordwell Siame of UCZ, who praised Lungu’s vision for moral leadership, calling on the church to meet both spiritual and social needs. Siame also encouraged Deaconess Mukasa to focus on uplifting the community, particularly the vulnerable, in her new role.

Later, outside the church service, Lungu briefly commented on the recent re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump. Lungu congratulated the American electorate for choosing a leader he believes upholds faith-based principles. Drawing a parallel to Zambia, Lungu suggested that Zambians, too, might look for leadership that reflects Christian values, particularly as they grow disillusioned with the current administration.

“America’s choice shows that people will always opt for a leader who stands for integrity and moral values,” Lungu remarked, hinting that Zambia may see a similar shift in political sentiment ahead of the next election.

Lungu’s pledge to complete the National House of Prayer and re-establish the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs underscores his vision for a faith-centered administration. As Zambia faces both internal challenges and global shifts in leadership, Lungu’s message of unity, integrity, and faith-driven governance may resonate with citizens seeking a return to familiar, values-based leadership. His appeal for a morally guided Zambia positions him as a potential alternative for voters disillusioned with the current political landscape.

Emmanuel Mwamba.