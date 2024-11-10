President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to the late former Cabinet Minister, John Phiri, who will be put to rest on Monday, November 11, at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park, in Lusaka.

Dr Phiri died after an illness at Maina Soko Medical Centre on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Dr Phiri served as Cabinet Minister between 2011 and 2016 in the Ministries of General Education and Local Government and Housing.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka , Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, indicated that the official funeral programme for the late Cabinet Minister will commence with a Requiem Church Service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross at 10:00 hours.

Mr Kangwa said President Hichilema has further declared Monday, November 11, 2024, a Day of National Mourning in recognition of the late Dr Phiri’s immense contributions to national development.

“The public is further advised that during the period of National Mourning which will be observed from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours, all activities of entertainment nature on both radio and television should be suspended while flags must fly at half-mast,” Mr Kangwa said.