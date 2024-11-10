Sunday, November 10, 2024
President Hichilema Congratulates Botswana’s New President -His Excellency Duma Gideon Boko

By Chief Editor
President Duma Gideon Boko and First Lady, Mrs. Kaone Boko during the inauguration ceremony

President Hakainde Hichilema joined leaders and dignitaries from across Africa to witness the inauguration of His Excellency Adv. Duma Gideon Boko as the sixth President of the Republic of Botswana. The event, held in Botswana’s capital, Gaborone, marked a significant moment in the country’s political history, symbolizing a peaceful and smooth transition of power.

In a statement shared with the people of Zambia, President Hichilema expressed his gratitude to the people of Botswana for their warm hospitality and extended heartfelt congratulations to President Boko, the First Lady, Mrs. Kaone Boko, and all citizens of Botswana. He emphasized the mutual benefit of Botswana’s stability, saying, “What is good for Botswana is also good for Zambia.”

The Zambian President also commended the outgoing leader, His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, for his gracious conduct throughout the electoral process, celebrating Botswana’s commitment to democratic values.

“This is a proud moment for SADC and all of Africa,” President Hichilema remarked, praising Botswana for setting an example with its peaceful elections and historic transition.

The inauguration of the 6th President of the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency Duma Gideon Boko
