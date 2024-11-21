

President Hakainde Hichilema welcomed American actor, television host, author, and businessman Steve Harvey to State House yesterday. The meeting focused on exploring opportunities to enhance Zambia’s tourism sector, leveraging Mr. Harvey’s vast network, particularly among African American travelers, as well as his global influence.

President Hichilema highlighted the potential for collaboration in promoting Zambia as a premier tourist destination. Despite challenges such as the drought impacting attractions like Victoria Falls, the country’s tourism industry continues to demonstrate resilience and growth.

“Zambia would greatly benefit from having international celebrities like Mr. Harvey showcase our unique offerings to the world,” the President said.

The discussion emphasized the untapped potential of Zambia’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, with a shared vision of increasing the country’s visibility on the global tourism map.

Mr. Harvey’s visit is seen as a promising step toward fostering international partnerships that could drive investment and bolster the nation’s economic development through tourism.