President Hakainde Hichilema welcomed American actor, television host, author, and businessman Steve Harvey to State House yesterday. The meeting focused on exploring opportunities to enhance Zambia’s tourism sector, leveraging Mr. Harvey’s vast network, particularly among African American travelers, as well as his global influence.
President Hichilema highlighted the potential for collaboration in promoting Zambia as a premier tourist destination. Despite challenges such as the drought impacting attractions like Victoria Falls, the country’s tourism industry continues to demonstrate resilience and growth.
“Zambia would greatly benefit from having international celebrities like Mr. Harvey showcase our unique offerings to the world,” the President said.
The discussion emphasized the untapped potential of Zambia’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, with a shared vision of increasing the country’s visibility on the global tourism map.
Mr. Harvey’s visit is seen as a promising step toward fostering international partnerships that could drive investment and bolster the nation’s economic development through tourism.
Mr President where are your ministers for you to be involved in everything and this should start from our Embassy in the USA and your government should sort out the load shedding than wasting resources on arresting opponents your Excellence
HH has failed to organize a formidable team to push his agenda. He is everything. One of his minions could have met Steve.
Some of these celebrities have no time to meet mere ambassadors or ministers ……..rightly so.
We joke too much in Africa…..even our own Tourism we beg foreigners to boost it on our behalf….like seriously…the entire Office of the President stooping so low to welcome Steve Harvey…..we should be ashamed of ourselves…Zambian Tourism can only be boosted by Zambians not someone who probably knew about Zambia the moment he landed in Zambia and before that he had no clue there’s a country called Zambia
How many locals support tourism? How many Zambians have extra cash to go and tour our national parks, sleep in hotels and lodges? we rely heavily on foreign tourist. How Zambians can fly from Lusaka to Ndola, Livingstone,Mfuwe and other destinations? if Steve Harvey can boost our tourism through his connections there is nothing wrong.
The other day you were complaining about Kenya leveraging tourism and agriculture to boost development……….
Now you are complaining when efforts are being made ??
@TM, you would be surprised. A lot of local tourists visited Livingstone for the Christmas holidays last Dec. However, the way local tourists are treated by the establishments leaves much to be desired. I am going to the Zimbabwean side this Christmas. I hear the hospitality there is fantastic as long as you are paying for your services.
One has to wonder was Steve invited here or did he come out of genuine interest
DID he pay for the trip or did we ??
The fact it is for tourism I do give it the thumbs up and support
Unfortunatley we dont have enough reasonably price lodges to suit our pockets
No one can develop zambia then
Zambians themselves. Just give
All tax breaks and incentives to
Zambians.
Kenyas tourism industry would not develop if it were not for foreigners…..
@ Tikki and Moto
Its called “kickbacks” ..this trip was funded by zambian tax payers money and Steve Harvey is demanding millions for this trip….and whoever facilitated the trip got a huge brown envelope ….Stave Harvey is a washed out broke talk show host….now he wants to milk the Zambian Government….notice how they only think of traveling to Africa when they’re old and broke
You may well be right !!, but still undecided ? the problem being we are never told the truth only half truths, this all leads to negativity and suspicion through no fault of ours
Liar. Harvey is one of the most successful black comedians with a networth of over 200 million US dollars. Take that into Kwacha and Musokotwane and HH the two richest men in UPND would be Harvey’s butlers
We invite this guy to help boost tourism which in part would speak to Zambia a unique African destination and the gift you decide to give him is a portrait of himself? Not even a painting that might speak to local artistic capacity but a photo? In an ordinary frame? This is the best that the highest office in the land could come up with!? We are not serious. This endeavour has flopped even before it starts!
Steve Harvey is Former Botswana President Masisi best friend.
He used to frequent Botswana a lot because of its diamond.
Even the Kardashians have frequent Botswana because of their interest in investing in diamonds.
They’re called celebrities for a reason,they’ve a self serving interest.
I would’ve be surprised if he’s in Zambia for Gold explorations.
Well reasoned Mr President………
We need all the publicity we can get to boost tourism in zambia……..
Kenya tourism industry took off after being boosted by the Royal family and other UK celebrities………
Now film Steve Harvey in our game park so his millions of followers see , and maybe come……..
He comes regularly to South Africa with no fuss from politicians. He stayed months in Cape Town and Jozi without raising any dust. Just watch family feud south Africa where for the first time I saw him outside those three piece suits-in African gear
@ Tikki
