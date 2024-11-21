Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda, who recently escaped from lawful custody in Zambia, has been apprehended in Harare, Zimbabwe. The announcement was made today by Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu during a press briefing in Lusaka.
According to Minister Mwiimbu, Banda’s dramatic escape from Chipata General Hospital, where he was under police custody, had sparked an intensive manhunt. Following credible intelligence, authorities discovered that Banda had been renting a flat in Harare. This information was relayed to Zimbabwean law enforcement, who acted swiftly to locate and detain him.
Banda was arrested on the morning of November 19, 2024, and is currently being held at a police station in Harare. Minister Mwiimbu confirmed that arrangements are underway to transport the fugitive MP back to Zambia, where he will face a series of serious charges, including aggravated robbery, attempted murder, and escaping from lawful custody.
Expressing gratitude to Zimbabwean authorities for their cooperation, Mwiimbu emphasized the significance of their role in Banda’s capture. However, the minister also addressed growing speculation on social media. Opposition figures had alleged that Banda voluntarily surrendered himself to Zimbabwean authorities after a recent ruling by Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti. Mwiimbu dismissed these claims as baseless, asserting that the government is aware that certain individuals in Zambia facilitated Banda’s escape and aided his journey to Zimbabwe.
“The Zambian people will soon know who assisted Hon. Banda in evading justice,” Mwiimbu assured. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uncovering the network that supported the fugitive’s flight and holding all parties accountable.
The arrest of Emmanuel Jay Banda marks a critical development in a case that has drawn national attention, with authorities keen to bring him to justice and resolve the questions surrounding his dramatic escape.
