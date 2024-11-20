President Hakainde Hichilema officiated the launch of The Art of War and Peace today at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) in Lusaka. The book, co-authored by Greg Mills and Dr. David Kilcullen, delves into strategies for achieving not only military victory but also sustainable peace.

The DSCSC, renowned for its focus on strategy and operational art, served as an ideal venue for the book’s debut. The institution carries historical significance, having played a central role during Southern Africa’s liberation struggles. Notably, it was a base of operations for figures like former South African President Thabo Mbeki during the fight for independence.

In his speech, President Hichilema highlighted the book’s relevance in addressing Africa’s contemporary security challenges, emphasizing the importance of planning for peace with the same rigor as planning for war. “This masterpiece challenges traditional paradigms and provides practical insights for navigating today’s volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous environment,” he said.

The President also reiterated the need to strengthen Zambia’s defense and strategic institutions, calling for the operationalization of the National Defence University, established in 2021. He described it as a pivotal step toward enhancing the nation’s capacity to tackle security issues effectively.

However, the event stirred debate, with former diplomat Emmanuel Mwamba raising concerns on social media about the Brenthurst Foundation’s influence on Zambia’s military and state institutions. In a Facebook post, Mwamba noted the foundation’s growing presence, referencing Greg Mills’ engagement with Zambia’s top military leadership at the event.

The launch has sparked conversations about the intersection of military strategy, peacebuilding, and external influences on national security. As Zambia looks to bolster its defense capabilities, discussions around the themes of The Art of War and Peace are likely to resonate widely.