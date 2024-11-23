Chingola residents turned out in large numbers to witness the massive Cold Box, a key component destined for Kansanshi Mine in Solwezi, as it made its way through the town. The impressive structure, which has captured public attention, is expected to play a pivotal role in expanding operations at Kansanshi Mine, contributing to Zambia’s ambitious goal of achieving an annual copper production target of 3 million tonnes by 2031.

The Cold Box, an abnormal load due to its size, has been transported with meticulous planning. On its journey yesterday, the unit covered 53 kilometers, making an overnight stop at Kasompe Military Camp in Chingola. Early this morning, it resumed its journey at 6:00 a.m., navigating through Kasompe, Lulamba, and Chiwempala before joining the Chingola-Solwezi Road as it departed the Copperbelt Province.

On the previous day, the Cold Box traveled a distance of 28 kilometers from Kasompe Military Camp to the Enoch Kavindele Toll Plaza in Chingola.

The transportation of the Cold Box marks a significant step for Kansanshi Mine’s expansion project, underlining the strategic importance of investments in infrastructure and logistics for the growth of Zambia’s mining sector. Residents and onlookers are expected to continue following the progress of the abnormal load as it makes its way to Solwezi.