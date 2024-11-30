The Ministry of Education is embroiled in a storm of controversy following revelations of a K3.6 million payment authorized by Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Joel Kamoko, without adherence to tender procedures or procurement guidelines. This glaring breach of the Public Procurement Act, 2020, and the Public Procurement Regulations, 2022, has ignited outrage and raised questions about governance and accountability within the ministry.

The latest Auditor General’s report highlights that Kamoko greenlit the payment to M-SAT Limited for an education software tool without prior clearance from the Attorney General or the involvement of any formal procurement processes. This unregulated transaction bypassed critical checks, an act described by critics as tantamount to purchasing everyday household items from a corner shop.

M-SAT was allegedly contracted to develop a digitalized annual census software intended to collect real-time educational statistics from schools across the country. While the software could potentially revolutionize how the Ministry of Education gathers data, the process by which the deal was struck casts a long shadow over its legitimacy.

Burdening Schools with Costs

Further compounding the issue, Kamoko directed all public and private schools to contribute K800 each to an M-SAT account for the software’s procurement. Contributions from government schools alone are projected to surpass K8.5 million. This directive has drawn widespread criticism from educators and stakeholders, who argue that it places an unnecessary financial burden on schools already grappling with constrained budgets.

“This is a blatant abuse of authority,” an anonymous school head stated. “Our schools are struggling to meet operational costs, and now we’re forced to channel funds into a deal shrouded in controversy.”

The Auditor General’s report paints a damning picture of the Ministry’s handling of the agreement with M-SAT Limited. The report confirms that the payment and engagement were executed without reference to the Ministry’s annual procurement plan, a fundamental requirement under Zambian law.

The Public Procurement Act mandates that all procurements follow strict guidelines, including competitive bidding, transparency, and approval processes, to safeguard public funds. By circumventing these procedures, Kamoko not only violated the law but also compromised the integrity of the Ministry.

“This is not just a lapse in judgment; it’s a systematic failure,” one procurement expert commented. “The lack of due process undermines public trust and opens the door to potential corruption.”

The revelations have sparked a wave of public indignation, with calls for Kamoko’s immediate resignation and a thorough investigation into the matter. Civil society organizations and anti-corruption advocates have demanded swift action to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“This case underscores the urgent need for transparency in public institutions,” said a representative from an anti-corruption watchdog. “When procurement laws are flouted so brazenly, it sends a dangerous signal that public funds can be misused without consequence.”

This controversy strikes at the heart of governance and accountability in Zambia’s public sector. The Ministry of Education, tasked with nurturing the country’s future, cannot afford to be embroiled in scandals that erode trust and divert resources from critical programs.

The digitalization of educational data is undoubtedly a worthwhile initiative, but its execution must uphold the highest standards of transparency and fairness. The failure to follow procurement guidelines not only tarnishes the Ministry’s reputation but also risks undermining the potential benefits of such innovations.

As public pressure mounts, stakeholders are watching closely to see how the government will respond. Will Kamoko face disciplinary action? Will the procurement process be revisited to ensure compliance with the law? These are questions that demand immediate answers.

The Ministry of Education must act swiftly to restore public confidence and demonstrate its commitment to upholding the rule of law. Anything less risks deepening the cracks in an already fragile system.

For now, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on Kamoko and the Ministry of Education, as Zambians demand accountability and transparency in the handling of their resources.

Kangwa Mwikisa