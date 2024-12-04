United States (US) based football icons Barbara Banda and Racheal Kundananji today paid homage to the matriach of Zambian football Priscilla Katoba.

Banda and Kundananji who are on holiday took time off their schedule to appreciate Colonel Katoba for her contributions to their blossoming soccer career.

The two played for Green Buffaloes Women’s Football Club where Col. Katoba was president before they trekked abroad for greener pastures.

Apart from mentoring the duo at Buffaloes, Col. Katoba who is FAZ Women’s Representative, has also overseen their careers at the Zambia women’s national team, the Copper Queens.

Col. Katoba who is Deputy Director General of Sports in the Zambia Army, warmly welcomed

Banda, who recently made history as the BBC African Women’s Player of the Year 2024, and Kundananji.

The two full of praises for the FAZ Women’s Representative.

Banda of Orlando Pride and Bay FC forward Kundananji’s visit to Col. Katoba demonstrated their profound love and gratitude to her for the selfless mentorship she imparted and continues to render.

Col. Katoba’s motherly counsel has helped the two become global soccer icons and an inspiration to the next generation of Zambian female footballers.

Banda and Kundananji confessed their admiration of the woman who is also affectionately known as the “Mother of Women’s Football.”

Col. Katoba’s passion for football has contributed to the development of sport, particularly women’s football.

Apart from having led Buffaloes to unprecedented success during her reign, she has sponsored some women’s football clubs, hence contributing to talent tapping and nurturing of stars.

She has also contributed to the empowerment of the Girl-Child by sponsoring vulnerable yet viable girls to attain education.

Col. Katoba spoke highly of the two soccer luminaries having achieved a lot in a short time.

The philanthropist encouraged the duo of have raised the country’s flag to continue working hard.

“You are the torchbearers of Zambian football, inspiring a new generation of young girls to dream big and aim high,” she said.

By Benedict Tembo