President Hakainde Hichilema announced yesterday the preliminary findings of a forensic audit into the Ministry of Health, specifically the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA). The audit, commissioned by the government, marks a decisive step in Zambia’s fight against corruption and its efforts to improve healthcare service delivery.

The audit, covering the period from January 2023 to December 2024, has revealed instances of corruption where individuals have profited illicitly from drugs intended for the public. Speaking on the findings, President Hichilema reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to rooting out corruption across all sectors.

“This audit exposes selfish individuals who have been exploiting resources meant to benefit our people,” said President Hichilema. “We will not tolerate corruption in any form, especially in critical areas such as healthcare. Our mission is to ensure transparency and accountability in all institutions.”

The president also expressed gratitude to Zambia’s cooperating partners for their support in the audit process, which underscores the government’s dedication to creating a robust and equitable healthcare system.

President Hichilema emphasized that similar audits will be undertaken in other key sectors to ensure public institutions prioritize the welfare of citizens over personal gain.

“We are committed to fighting corruption, past, present, and future,” he stated. “Together, let us build a better, more transparent Zambia for all.”

The findings of the forensic audit are expected to lead to further investigations and reforms aimed at strengthening oversight mechanisms within ZAMMSA and the Ministry of Health. This initiative is part of the government’s broader agenda to restore public trust and ensure that vital services reach the people who need them most.

The UPND government’s resolve to tackle corruption has been welcomed by citizens and international partners alike, signaling a renewed focus on accountability and service delivery.