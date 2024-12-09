Church Calls for Peace Ahead of Kawambwa By-Elections

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kawambwa has made a strong call for a peaceful and respectful atmosphere as Zambia prepares for the upcoming by-elections scheduled for December 20, 2024. In a significant message delivered during Sunday mass, Parish Priest Father Kunda Kashinga urged all political parties to set aside their differences and refrain from any acts of political violence. Instead, he emphasized the need to focus on constructive campaigns that reflect respect and mutual cooperation.

Father Kashinga’s call aligns with ongoing national efforts to ensure that Zambia’s electoral processes are free from disturbances and intimidation. Electoral campaigns have previously been marred by challenges such as clashes among party supporters, intimidation, and calls for accountability. His message underscores the commitment to protecting Zambia’s democratic values and ensuring a transparent electoral process.

During his sermon, Father Kashinga also addressed the local electorate, urging them to exercise their right to vote in a responsible and informed manner. Voters should prioritize merit and commitment to community development when choosing candidates. His caution against electoral malpractice and violence serves as a reminder that a legitimate election depends on honesty and transparency.

Father Kashinga stressed the importance of the church’s role as a partner in social development rather than a political opponent. Churches across Zambia have historically been instrumental in community initiatives, working alongside government institutions and NGOs to address social issues like education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation. Father Kashinga called on political leaders to view the church as an ally in national development, committed to the well-being of citizens without compromising neutrality.

Zambia’s commitment to peaceful elections and a transparent democratic process is not only about political integrity but also about ensuring a stable society where development and democracy coexist. Previous electoral events in the country have shown the necessity of cooperation among political parties, community leaders, and institutions to maintain social harmony and national stability.

Organizations such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and various civil society groups have also consistently emphasized the importance of adherence to electoral laws and the protection of voters’ rights. Their efforts reinforce the need for political campaigns to remain respectful and inclusive, focusing on national interests rather than individual or party gains.

As the Kawambwa community approaches the by-elections, Father Kashinga’s message serves as a vital reminder to all stakeholders that peace, democracy, and development go hand in hand. Upholding peaceful electoral practices will be a significant step in strengthening trust in Zambia’s democratic processes and ensuring a brighter future for its citizens.

Father Kashinga’s appeal highlights the collective responsibility of political players, religious leaders, and citizens to work together to achieve national progress. A stable electoral environment will not only secure democratic legitimacy but also pave the way for greater community development, economic growth, and social cohesion across Zambia.