She has officially ascended to the throne of African football royalty, cementing her place in history as the 2024 CAF Women’s Player of the Year. In a year marked by record-breaking performances, unparalleled dominance, and trailblazing achievements, her name now resonates across the global footballing landscape as a symbol of excellence, determination, and African pride.

At just 24 years old, the Zambian striker’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. From conquering the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States to shattering records at the Paris 2024 Olympics, she has proven to be more than a footballer—she is a phenomenon. This triumph as CAF Women’s Player of the Year is the culmination of a year in which she elevated her game to unprecedented levels, delivering on every stage and leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

A Historic Year in the United States NWSL Dominance

Her move to Orlando Pride in the United States’ elite National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) was a turning point in an already illustrious career. The league, renowned for its competitive intensity, provided the perfect platform to showcase her remarkable talent, and she did not disappoint.

From the very start, her presence electrified the league. Her blistering pace, clinical finishing, and ability to terrorize defenders set her apart. By the end of the season, she had scored 17 goals, finishing second in the NWSL Golden Boot race behind Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga.

However, it was in the high-pressure moments that she truly proved her worth. A decisive strike in the NWSL Championship final against Washington Spirit secured a historic 1-0 victory for Orlando Pride, earning the team its first-ever league title. This crucial goal not only showcased her composure but also cemented her as one of the league’s standout performers. Her efforts earned her the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the 2024 season, further underlining her status as a global star.

Olympic Greatness Breaking Records on the World Stage

While her exploits in club football captured headlines, her performances at the Paris 2024 Olympics propelled her to legendary status. Leading Zambia’s Copper Queens on the world stage, she delivered a masterclass in footballing brilliance.

The highlight of her campaign came in Zambia’s group-stage match against Australia, where she stunned the world with a first-half hat-trick. This feat marked her third career hat-trick at the Olympics, setting an all-time record in the history of the competition. With her 10 goals spread across two Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024—she now holds the title of Africa’s leading Olympic scorer, an achievement that underscores her consistency and ability to shine on the biggest stages.

Her performances were not just about records they were about resilience, leadership, and pride. Carrying the hopes of a nation and an entire continent, she showed the world that African talent could stand shoulder to shoulder with football’s elite.

Trailblazing Achievements A Global Recognition

The historic year was capped by her inclusion in the prestigious FIFPRO Women’s World 11 in 2024. This honor marked the first time an African player had been named among the world’s best a testament to her exceptional performances throughout the year.

For her, this recognition symbolized more than personal achievement; it was a moment of pride for Zambia and Africa. Inclusion in the World 11 shattered barriers and highlighted the growing influence of African players in global women’s football.

The Journey From Lusaka to the World

Her meteoric rise is a story of resilience, talent, and determination. Born in Lusaka, Zambia, in 2000, her love for football began on the dusty fields of her neighborhood, where she often played barefoot alongside boys. From a young age, her natural ability was undeniable. With unwavering family support, she pursued her dream, even as societal norms often discouraged girls from playing football.

Her career began at Zambia’s Green Buffaloes Women’s FC, where standout performances caught the attention of scouts. In 2018, she made the bold move to join EDF Logroño in Spain’s top-tier league. Despite cultural and competitive challenges, her hunger for success saw her thrive. A move to Shanghai Shengli in the Chinese Women’s Super League in 2020 further highlighted her growth as she emerged as one of the league’s top scorers.

However, it was her performances on the international stage that cemented her as a global icon. From record-breaking hat-tricks at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to historic exploits in Paris 2024, her journey has been defined by an ability to rise to every occasion.

A Symbol of Inspiration and Hope

Her success transcends football. She has become a symbol of hope, resilience, and possibility for young girls across Africa. In a continent where opportunities for women’s football remain limited, her achievements demonstrate that greatness is possible with hard work and determination.

Off the pitch, she continues to advocate for the development of women’s football in Zambia and beyond, urging stakeholders to invest in grassroots programs and provide opportunities for young players. Her success has already inspired a new generation of Zambian girls who now dare to dream of following in her footsteps.

The Road Ahead A Legacy in the Making

At just 24 years old, her story is far from complete. Performances have established her as a generational talent, but her hunger for success continues to drive her forward. With the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the horizon, the focus will now shift to leading Zambia to even greater heights.

Her achievements have also paved the way for a larger conversation about the growth of women’s football in Africa. Her rise proves that the continent is home to world-class talent deserving of recognition and investment.

Her journey from the streets of Lusaka to scoring decisive goals in the NWSL Championship and breaking records at the Olympics embodies the true spirit of African excellence. Recognition as the 2024 CAF Women’s Player of the Year is not just a personal triumph but a celebration of African football’s growing prominence on the global stage.

Her legacy is already written in the annals of football history, but this is only the beginning. She remains a trailblazer, a leader, and a beacon of hope for countless aspiring athletes.

She wears the crown of African football queen not just for records, awards, or goals, but for the inspiration, pride, and dreams she brings to Zambia, Africa, and the world.

