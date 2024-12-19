The National Heart Hospital (NHH), located off Airport Road near Waterfalls Mall in Lusaka, stands as a beacon of medical excellence and progress in Zambia. This state-of-the-art facility, has become a lifeline for cardiac patients across the country.

Since opening its doors, NHH has achieved milestones in cardiac care that were once unimaginable within Zambia. Staffed by highly skilled doctors from various nationalities, the hospital reflects a global standard of expertise and collaboration. A significant milestone was reached when NHH began performing heart surgeries—an achievement made possible through partnerships with international organizations like Tokushima International Cooperation (TICO), who have mentored and trained local professionals.

With its impressive bed capacity, including a large Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Zambia, NHH is equipped to handle complex cardiac cases. Open-heart surgeries, which were once referred abroad at great cost, are now performed locally, making high-quality treatment accessible to Zambians.

Patients from various parts of the country are transported by ambulances to the hospital, where their conditions are assessed and treated with utmost care. In cases requiring advanced intervention, some patients are flown internationally, including to Israel, with all expenses fully covered. This ensures that no patient is left behind due to financial barriers.

NHH has also achieved global recognition by working with prestigious institutions.

The National Heart Hospital is more than just a medical facility; it is a testament to what can be achieved when there is investment in healthcare, international cooperation, and a shared commitment to saving lives. This modern masterpiece is putting Zambia on the map as a center for cutting-edge cardiac care.

By Peter Taila