As I reflect on the recent by-election in Kawambwa, I am filled with pride at the way our party, the MMD, has remained a pillar of stability, trust, and progress in Zambia’s political landscape. This by-election was not just another contest—it was an opportunity to answer long-standing questions, clarify our position, and reassure the people of Kawambwa about the future of their constituency.

One of the most impactful moments of this by-election was our radio program. It gave us the perfect platform to address the questions that had lingered in the minds of the people for years. From the MMD’s future, to our partnership with the UPND, we had the chance to speak directly to the citizens of Kawambwa.

The program allowed us to clear the air about our political alliance, reassuring the people that this partnership is built on mutual respect, progress, and shared goals for the future of Zambia. We also used this platform to reassure the people of Kawambwa that, despite the changes, they would continue to see the same level of commitment to development and service.



When Hon. Elizabeth Chitika served as the Member of Parliament for Kawambwa, she was a force of development. Roads, schools, electricity, and agricultural support were her hallmark, and her work is still evident in every corner of the constituency. The people of Kawambwa made it clear that they wanted her to return, but Hon. Chitika, in her characteristic selflessness, stepped aside to support Eng. Nason Musonda. She reassured the people that Musonda would continue from where she left off—ensuring the same progress, commitment, and service that marked her tenure.

What made this by-election so special was the civility, transparency, and focus on issues. No violence, no intimidation—just honest conversations about the future. This peaceful environment allowed us to connect directly with the voters, ensuring they felt informed and empowered to make the right decision for their future.

Congratulations to Eng. Nason Musonda on his well-deserved victory. The people of Kawambwa have shown that they believe in progress, and with his leadership, we are confident that they will see the continuation of the development Hon. Chitika initiated.

To the people of Kawambwa, thank you for your faith in us. The MMD will always stand with you, advocating for real change, progress, and a brighter future for all.

Together, we move forward!

By Dr. Nevers Mumba