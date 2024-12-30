Lusaka hosted a prestigious press conference honoring four exceptional Zambian MMA fighters who achieved remarkable success at the World Championship in Uzbekistan. A special guest at the event was professional mixed martial artist Douglas “Jai” Chilufya, who shared his inspiring story of returning to the sport with the support of 1xBet.

The event marked a significant milestone for Zambian MMA, as 1xBet not only awarded financial prizes to the outstanding athletes but also underscored its commitment to supporting athletes during critical moments in their careers.

Key Highlights of the Ceremony:

Douglas “Jai” Chilufya expressed gratitude to 1xBet for financing his surgery, which was a pivotal step in his recovery from a career-threatening injury. With this support, he has resumed training and is ready to represent Zambia again on the international stage.

Miracle Chipito , the first-ever Zambian to win a bronze medal at the World Championship, received 10,000 kwacha. She is also a silver medalist at both the UNIFIGHT and African Championships.

Mutinta Mweene , Zambia’s first-ever UNIFIGHT titleholder, Gilbert Ndlovu , the country’s first African Championship gold medalist, and Batista Mende (ZNS), each received financial awards of 5,000 kwacha.

The press conference highlighted 1xBet’s crucial role in fostering sports development in Zambia. The company not only promotes emerging talent but also supports athletes through the toughest challenges in their careers.

During the event, Kafupi, a representative of 1xBet , stated:

“Today is not just about the awards but about stories of resilience, determination, and faith in victory. Among these stories, Douglas ‘Jai’ Chilufya’s journey stands out. His fight against injury and his return to the sport after surgery, which we were honored to fund, is a true testament to dedication and perseverance. Douglas, your courage and determination to step back into the arena inspire not just your peers but all of us.

We hope that our partnership with MMA and our support for talented athletes will not only help them reach new heights but also create more opportunities for future champions from Zambia. Together, as a community, we can ensure that Zambia’s flag continues to fly high on the global stage.”

Douglas “Jai” Chilufya’s words:

“After my injury, I thought my career was over. But thanks to 1xBet’s support, I got the chance to return to the ring. This company has shown that the true strength of sport lies not just in victories but in its ability to help and transform lives.”

1xBet is an international leader in sports betting, actively supporting sports initiatives worldwide. The company not only sponsors events but also participates in social programs, helping athletes achieve new milestones.

This event served as a powerful demonstration of how businesses can contribute to the growth of sports, inspire communities, and provide support where it is most needed.