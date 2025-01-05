16 Stolen Animals Smuggled from Nyimba to Lusaka: Seven Suspects Arrested

Police in Lusaka have apprehended seven individuals in connection with the theft of 16 animals from Nyelele Village in Nyimba District. The incident has sparked questions about how the stolen livestock traveled over 400 kilometers undetected, passing multiple checkpoints along the way.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed that the suspects were arrested on January 4, 2025, at Lusaka’s Soweto Market. The arrest followed a tip-off from a vigilant member of the public who reported suspicious activity involving the sale of a butchered carcass.

According to Mr. Hamoonga, the suspects had stolen the animals two days earlier from Ms. Astrida Phiri in Nyimba District. The livestock was transported in a Mitsubishi Canter, which was impounded during the operation. By the time of the arrests, only one and a half animals were recovered, having already been butchered and stored in a cold room at Soweto Market.

The suspects identified as Thomas Chungwe, Clever Phiri, Fuckson Lungu, Mekelani Tembo, Tyson Phiri, Samson Lungu, and Ruth Nguni are currently in police custody. They face charges relating to livestock theft, an offense that has seen a rise in recent years.

The case has raised concerns about the effectiveness of security measures along major transport routes, particularly the ability to detect and intercept stolen goods, including livestock. Observers have questioned how such a conspicuous cargo managed to evade scrutiny at several checkpoints between Nyimba and Lusaka.

This incident underscores the need for enhanced surveillance and tighter controls to prevent similar occurrences, as well as the importance of public vigilance in reporting suspicious activities. The suspects will remain in custody as investigations continue.A