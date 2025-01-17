Government will continue importing electricity and speed up the completion of electricity power generation projects that were planned to be established countrywide.

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the government is also closely monitoring the water levels for hydropower generation at all power stations following the improved rains in some parts of the country.

Speaking when he delivered cabinet resolutions during a press briefing today, Mr. Mweetwa said the government is working to address all logistical challenges and ensure a constant supply of fuel across the country and at filling stations.

And Mr. Mweetwa said to address cholera, measures have been taken, which include pre-positioning medical and non-medical logistics and stocks to all cholera high-risk districts and at all the provincial capitals.

The Minister also disclosed the approval by Cabinet of the establishment of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) Regional Office in the Republic of Zambia.

Mr. Mweetwa said the approval is based on the fact that BADEA currently does not have a regional office in Southern Africa.

ZNBC