Friday, January 17, 2025
Subscribe
Headlines

Government to Continue Importing Electricity, Speed Up Power Projects

By Chief Editor
1
364 views
Batoka gorge hydro – electricity power station is scheduled to be constructed on this proposed site as can be seen in the picture above. The proposed site is situated in the Zambezi river 26 kilometres from Livingstone town. The project will be financed by both the Zambian Government and Zimbabwe.
Batoka gorge hydro – electricity power station is scheduled to be constructed on this proposed site as can be seen in the picture above. The proposed site is situated in the Zambezi river 26 kilometres from Livingstone town. The project will be financed by both the Zambian Government and Zimbabwe.

Share

Government will continue importing electricity and speed up the completion of electricity power generation projects that were planned to be established countrywide.

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the government is also closely monitoring the water levels for hydropower generation at all power stations following the improved rains in some parts of the country.

Speaking when he delivered cabinet resolutions during a press briefing today, Mr. Mweetwa said the government is working to address all logistical challenges and ensure a constant supply of fuel across the country and at filling stations.

And Mr. Mweetwa said to address cholera, measures have been taken, which include pre-positioning medical and non-medical logistics and stocks to all cholera high-risk districts and at all the provincial capitals.

The Minister also disclosed the approval by Cabinet of the establishment of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) Regional Office in the Republic of Zambia.

Mr. Mweetwa said the approval is based on the fact that BADEA currently does not have a regional office in Southern Africa.
ZNBC

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

1 COMMENT

  1. All talk; no action. They’re now even tired of talking about net-metering. Meanwhile, the crippling blackouts rage on. Cry my beloved Zamunda.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading