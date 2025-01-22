Hon. Sunday Chanda, Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya, has called for a strategic focus on agriculture as the cornerstone of Zambia’s economic transformation. He described the nation’s vast arable land, favorable weather, and industrious citizens as untapped assets capable of driving industrialization, creating jobs, and ensuring food security.

Speaking on the urgency of realigning Zambia’s economic strategy, Hon. Chanda highlighted the critical need to modernize the agricultural sector. He emphasized the importance of reducing dependence on rain-fed farming by investing in large-scale irrigation systems to enable year-round farming and mitigate the effects of climate change.

The MP also called for strengthening the country’s agribusiness sector to position Zambia as a hub for agricultural processing. He noted that building strong value chains would not only add value to raw produce but also create thousands of jobs, particularly in rural areas.

Mechanization was another key point of focus. Hon. Chanda stressed that the government must partner with private players to expand access to modern farming equipment and training for small-scale farmers, thereby improving productivity. He also advocated for crop diversification, urging the nation to look beyond maize cultivation and invest in crops like cassava, millet, rice, and high-value cash crops.

Drawing inspiration from Côte d’Ivoire, where large-scale farming and crop diversification have revolutionized agriculture, Hon. Chanda said Zambia has the potential to replicate this success. “Zambia must embrace diversification to secure food security and unlock new export opportunities,” he said.

However, Hon. Chanda acknowledged that the sector faces challenges, including the high cost of inputs, fertilizer smuggling, and limited market access. He called for immediate measures to address these issues, including tax incentives on inputs, streamlined distribution systems, and policies to curb resource leakages.

“Agriculture is more than a means to feed the nation it is a powerful tool to tackle inflation, reduce poverty, and spur economic growth,” Hon. Chanda said. He called for collaborative efforts from stakeholders, policymakers, and citizens to create an enabling environment for the agricultural sector to thrive.

Hon. Chanda concluded by urging Zambia to empower farmers, ensure affordable access to inputs, and adopt modern farming techniques. “Together, we can unlock the full potential of agriculture, fostering prosperity for all and securing a sustainable future for generations to come,” he said.

The call from the Kanchibiya MP comes at a time when Zambia is looking to redefine its economic priorities, with agriculture seen as a sector poised to deliver long-term benefits for the nation.