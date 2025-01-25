Vice President Mutale-Nalumango has called on Zambians to take responsibility for the country’s drainage systems as severe flooding continues to displace families in Lusaka’s Mandevu constituency. Speaking on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema, she warned against blocking drainages, calling the recent floods “man-made” and preventable.

“Yes, indeed, we prayed to God for rain, but we won’t pray again for God to keep our drainages safe and clean. That is our responsibility,” the Vice President said during her visit to the affected areas.

As part of the government’s response to the crisis, 22 families displaced by the floods have been evacuated from temporary shelters at Chipata Primary School and will be relocated to safer areas. To support the displaced families, the government has provided K66,000 to cover two months’ rent for those affected.

Vice President Nalumango reassured the victims that the government remains fully committed to addressing their needs and preventing similar disasters in the future. She urged residents to refrain from constructing buildings in flood-prone areas, emphasizing the importance of adhering to urban planning guidelines to mitigate future flooding.

During her visit, the Vice President also expressed gratitude to Mandevu Member of Parliament Christopher Shakafuswa for working collaboratively to address the crisis. “I wish to sincerely appreciate Mr. Shakafuswa for not politicizing the issue of floods in the constituency,” she said.

Mr. Shakafuswa commended the government’s swift response, stating that it reflected President Hichilema’s commitment to tackling the challenges faced by Zambians. “The timely assistance provided to the affected families shows the President’s dedication to ensuring no one is left behind,” he remarked.

As Lusaka residents continue to grapple with the aftermath of the floods, the Vice President underscored her role in supporting President Hichilema’s vision, stating, “My role is very clear: to support the President’s vision to the very end of his journey, and I am more than happy to do just that.”

The government’s actions reflect a broader effort to prevent future disasters by addressing both immediate needs and long-term solutions. However, officials warn that community cooperation is critical to avoiding similar tragedies in the future.