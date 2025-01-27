Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu has commended the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) for being the first sports organisation in the country to write and publish a book documenting Zambia’s history at the Olympic Games.

Nkandu said on Friday in Lusaka during the launch of the book “Our story since 1964″ that Government has been advocating for producing historic materials that society and the next generation can use to learn more about Zambia’s Olympic history.

In a speech read on his behalf by Assistant Director Elite Sport in the Ministry of Sports Gibson Muyaule, Nkandu said the initiative to launch the book also affirms Government’s commitment to producing historic sports material which will enable future generations to learn about Zambia’s rich Olympic history and achievements.

He said Zambia had performed well in major international sports events in the last few years, hence the books showcases Zambia’s sporting excellence and history not only in the country but across the world.

“The publishing of this book has come at the right time as the ministry is in the process of establishing a sports museum at the National Heroes Stadium. To this effect, this copy will be deposited in the sports museum for future generations to access it and learn about our journey in the sports sector,” Nkandu said.

He believes the first edition will inspire other scholars to contribute to richer, special editions in the near future.

Nkandu urged the Ministry of Education to consider stocking the book in their libraries, knowing very well that some of the scholars lack knowledge of Zambia’s history at the Olympic Games.

“Understanding our sports history is crucial for Zambia’s sports development,” he said.

He would also speak to line ministries such as the Education so that the book can be placed in school libraries, adding that the historic book will also be placed in the museum which the government will soon open at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, NOCZ president Alfred Foloko appealed to the government and other stakeholders to place the book in school libraries so that many scholars who lack knowledge about Zambia’s history at the Olympic Games can get to learn and understand for the betterment of Zambia’s sports development.

Foloko said the NOCZ through support from key stakeholders would continue to produce similar books as the initiative will not only end with the first edition but produce more so that sporting history can continue to be told.

This will also help future sportsmen and women to do better by winning medals and trophies at the games such as the Olympic and Commonwealth.

He further paid gratitude to the fallen heroes featured in the book whom he says would have loved to see their history written and shared globally.

And former NOCZ president Miriam Moyo congratulated the NOCZ Secretariat for taking the step to officially launch the book.

In a virtual message, Moyo paid gratitude to the government through the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts and called on the nation to take advantage of the book and learn about Zambia’s rich history at the Olympics.

The launch of the book was witnessed by several people among them; representatives of national sports federations, the corporate, athletes, and other government officials.

NOCZ Marketing and Finance Chairperson Daisy Kopolo said the NOCZ is open to partnering with more entities to publish more books which should continue to inspire people not only in Zambia but across the globe too.

The book, autographed by NOCZ board members, athletes, and Muyaule among others is the first of its kind in Zambia and highlights key sports personalities, with an intriguing genesis in Zambia’s participation in the Olympic Games.

By Benedict Tembo