The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to undertake a State Visit to Japan from February 3rd to 7th, 2025.

According to a press statement made available to the media Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe said the state visit is at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Mr Hamibe stated that the visit represents a significant milestone in strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Zambia and Japan, built on shared values and mutual aspirations.

During his visit, President Hichilema will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Ishiba, focusing on key areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment promotion.

Mr Hamibe said the key highlight of the visit will be the signing of Memoranda of Understanding in strategic sectors to enhance collaboration.

The President is also expected to hold bilateral engagements with high-ranking officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Fujita Corporation, the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security, and Toyota Corporation.

Mr Hamibe disclosed that the discussions will centre on investments in road infrastructure, renewable energy, and other development projects.

He indicated that part of the President’s programme in Japan includes site visits in Nagoya and Kyoto to leading manufacturing companies and a waste treatment facility specializing in waste-to-energy solutions.

Meanwhile President Hichilema will deliver a keynote address at the Zambia-Japan Business Forum to be held in Tokyo on February 6th 2025.

ZANIS