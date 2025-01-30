According to our impeccable sources, PF chief propagandist Emmanuel Mwamba is currently in the States where he’s squatting with an elderly lady of Caucasian extraction in Mesa, Arizona.

Our former diplomat to Ethiopia seems to be deliberately stirring up the hornets’ nest in order to invite trouble from the powers that be so that at the end of the day, he can grovel and prostrate himself before the State Department and cry that he risks being persecuted on political grounds if he’s sent back home!

Controversy seems to be part of Mwamba’s DNA…..for instance, in the past he has come under scrutiny on social media on what he knows about the actual cause of the demise of former President Frederick Chiluba, especially that postmortem wasn’t conducted. As if this isn’t enough, he recently ignited a wave of speculation on social media about the health status of our beloved President and let alone went on to lie about the presence of the police at Flava radio and TV station in Kitwe as the UN rapporteur was paying a visit.

And despite meeting his match in the name of non other than Information & Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana who confronted him in front of the TV cameras and blasted him for lying that the State had prevented a PF delegation from visiting the hospitalised former Cabinet minister Chishimba Kambwili , Mwamba seems to have continued on the same trajectory, undeterred.

Commenting on the impending State visit of President Hichilema to Japan in the coming weeks, Mwamba writes as follows, “Japan also holds some of the best EV battery manufacturing companies such as Panasonic. In fact, Japan, China and South Korea industries are leading in this sector in the world which makes Zambia, which has copper, manganese, cobalt, nickel, essential critical minerals to the revolutionary EV technology, an inevitable critical bilateral partner…..or like how Japan has some of the world’s best hospitals including the best Stroke and Neurosurgery Centres.”

Mwamba deliberately chooses to spice up his ranting by roping in issues of neurosurgery in his discourse so as to simply touch a raw nerve. He’s obviously expecting government agencies and party functionaries to come out guns blazing, baying for his blood!

In case others can’t read between the lines, this PF vuvuzela is simply trying to build up his case and gather enough evidence to attract sympathy from the Trump administration so that he may be granted political asylum, pronto!

Consider his following assertion, “some UPND officials or supporters, not to be outdone, have outrightly threatened my life, calling for my “liquidation” or that I should be thrown in prison.”

Imwe ba UPND and those of you in government, can’t you surely see what Mwamba is trying to achieve? Avoid walking into his trap so that he may have every reason to smile. Try to ignore him for once and let his troubled past continue haunting him! It was even out of order for Jack Mwimbu, the Minister of Home Affairs or indeed the police to issue stern warnings about those peddling falsehoods…..let the system deal with these saboteurs and merchants of death, quietly.

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

National Coordinator

HH Mpaka 2031 People’s Alliance