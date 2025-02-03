President Hakainde Hichilema has departed for an official working visit to Japan, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The visit is set to further solidify the long-standing diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, emphasized that President Hichilema’s visit aims to deepen economic cooperation and unlock new opportunities for mutual growth and development. As Zambia’s Chief Marketing Officer, the president plans to use this visit to enhance trade and investment prospects, particularly in sectors such as mining, energy, agriculture, and water harvesting.

The two nations share a rich diplomatic history, having established formal relations 60 years ago in 1964, shortly after Zambia gained independence. Over the decades, these ties have been strengthened through frequent high-level engagements and collaborations in key sectors.

In a statement released to the media, Hamasaka underscored the importance of the visit as a reaffirmation of Zambia and Japan’s strong political ties, with senior officials from both countries regularly engaging to reinforce their close relationship.

President Hichilema’s visit is expected to focus not only on economic diplomacy but also on deepening Zambia’s development partnership with Japan. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been a key player in Zambia’s growth, providing support in infrastructure, agriculture, and human resource development.

Additionally, Japan has contributed significant aid to Zambia’s health sector, particularly in the fight against HIV/AIDS, malaria, and other public health challenges. The president’s visit will highlight Japan’s ongoing support and explore further collaboration to tackle these pressing issues.

Hamasaka concluded that the visit signifies a shared commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation and reflects the enduring strength of the partnership between Zambia and Japan.