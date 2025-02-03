President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed Government’s commitment to continue promoting freedom of expression and opinion for the betterment of citizens in the country.

Mr Hichilema said his Administration in collaboration with the United Nations (UN) and other stakeholders is dedicated to upholding human rights as they are fundamental and enshrined in the Zambian constitution.

Speaking when UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan paid a courtesy call on him at State House, Mr Hichilema said Government will continue to work with experts like the UN in improving the process of human rights.

He observed that the issue of freedom of expression and opinion is of paramount importance to people and that his Government is ready to hold conversations around human rights, adding that Freedom of expression and movement among others are intertwined.

“We want to thank you for coming to Zambia to assess the state of human rights in the country, Government is committed to upholding human rights to better the lives of the people,” he said.

He said it is important for the country to work with the UN to look at a broader array of human rights so as to benefit the Zambian people.

And UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan commended the Government for its willingness to address human rights challenges by working with the UN in the country.

Ms Khan expressed happiness with the positive response and interactions with various Stakeholders on the issue of human rights such as freedom of expression and opinion as well as movement.

She explained that she will present her findings of the state of human rights in Zambia to the UN for their consideration.

Ms Khan added that by inviting her to come to Zambia shows that Government is making efforts towards the promotion of freedom of expression and opinion in the nation.

She has since appreciated the various stakeholders such as civil society organisations, Non-governmental organisations among others that she interacted with during her visit to Livingstone, Kitwe and Ndola.

She said there is significant improvement with the state of human rights since the new administration formed Government.