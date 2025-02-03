Kalusha Bwalya Withdraws from Upcoming FAZ Elections

Zambian football legend Kalusha Bwalya has officially announced that he will not be contesting in the upcoming Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections, scheduled for March 29. This decision marks a significant turn of events, as Bwalya had previously expressed strong interest in running, following his disqualification during the 2020 elections.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Nkweto Tembwe, at a press briefing held in Lusaka, Bwalya disclosed that after thorough reflection and extensive consultations, he has decided to withdraw from the race. The former FAZ president emphasized that his decision was influenced by concerns over the integrity of the electoral process.

Bwalya stated that participating in the election would, in his view, serve to legitimize alleged irregularities surrounding the current electoral procedures. He expressed his disappointment with the ongoing issues within FAZ, noting that his withdrawal was a stance against practices he believes undermine transparency and fairness in the governance of Zambian football.

As one of Zambia’s most iconic football figures, Kalusha Bwalya’s absence from the electoral race will undoubtedly shape the dynamics of the upcoming elections. His decision has sparked widespread discussion within the football community, with many reflecting on his contributions to the sport both on and off the pitch.

Bwalya reaffirmed his commitment to the development of football in Zambia, stating that his passion for the game transcends administrative roles and that he will continue to support initiatives that promote the growth and integrity of the sport nationwide.