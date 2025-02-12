Vice President Mutale Nalumango officially welcomed the newly elected Members of Parliament for Kawambwa, Pambashe, and Petauke Parliamentary Constituencies.

Addressing the MPs in Parliament , Mrs. Nalumango emphasized the significance of their role, stating that they have been entrusted with the great responsibility of representing the interests of the people who have placed their trust and faith in them.

She urged them to work tirelessly towards the betterment of the people and the nation.

The Vice President also highlighted the importance of President Hakainde Hichilema’s upcoming address to the House on the progress made in the application of national values and principles. She noted that this undertaking enables the country to evaluate the strides being made in national development.

Mrs. Nalumango has since encouraged all MPs to be receptive to the President’s address to the House.

Leader of the Opposition in the House, Robert Chabinga, stated that opposition MPs are eager to receive President Hakainde Hichilema’s address on the progress made in the application of national values and principles.

Mr. Chabinga emphasized that opposition MPs will ensure they provide alternative perspectives and solutions on how to promote a deeper understanding of national values and principles.

He also commended the government for implementing the cash-for-work program, which has enabled citizens to engage in community projects and earn a decent living.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chabinga congratulated the three newly elected Members of Parliament on their successful entry into the House.