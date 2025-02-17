In a significant move to combat illegal immigration, the Department of Immigration in Lusaka has apprehended 30 suspected illegal immigrants during coordinated raids on three prominent casinos late on February 15 and early on February 16, 2025. The casinos targeted in this operation were Golden Galaxy, Monte Carlo, and Gen Long.

Namati Nshinka, the Public Relations Officer for the Immigration Department, confirmed the details of the raids, highlighting that this initiative is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to tackle illegal immigration effectively. “The operations conducted at these casinos are part of a broader strategy to ensure that all individuals residing in Zambia are compliant with the nation’s immigration laws,” said Nshinka.

Among the 30 apprehended individuals, a diverse group was found including 11 Chinese nationals, eight Indian nationals, eight Cambodian nationals, one Filipino, one Kazakhstan national, and one Sri Lankan. The authorities emphasized the importance of regulating the immigration status of individuals in the country to maintain national security and legal compliance.

In a noteworthy aspect of the arrests, two individuals drew significant attention due to their specific immigration violations. Wang Gang, a Chinese national, was detained for having an expired employment permit, while Koay Somaly, a Cambodian national, was held after it was revealed that her application for an employment permit had been rejected. These cases underscore the Immigration Department’s commitment to enforcing laws that prevent individuals from overstaying or residing without the proper documentation.

“The remaining 28 individuals who were apprehended hold valid immigration permits. They have been requested to report to Immigration Headquarters for further immigration formalities,” Nshinka added. This step communicates the Department’s approach to ensuring that lawful residents are distinguished from those violating immigration norms.

In another development related to immigration enforcement, a combined team of Immigration and Police Officers in Mpika made further strides by apprehending two male Tanzanian nationals suspected of aiding and abetting seven undocumented Ethiopian nationals. This operation highlights the ongoing challenges faced by immigration enforcement agencies as they work to address not only illegal residency but also the networks that facilitate such practices.

The recent operations reflect a heightened vigilance by the Zambian authorities to manage immigration effectively and ensure that foreign nationals in the country respect local laws. The implications of these raids reach beyond mere apprehensions; they are a testament to Zambia’s rigorous approach to maintaining immigration integrity, while safeguarding the nation’s borders.

As Zambia continues to develop into a regional hub for commerce and trade, the balance between welcoming foreign investments and the enforcement of legal immigration practices remains critical. Authorities have stressed the need for an ongoing dialogue with stakeholders within and outside the nation to enhance cooperation in matters of immigration.

Several community leaders and residents have expressed support for the Immigration Department’s efforts to maintain order through these operations. “While we welcome foreign investment and talent, it is essential that everyone complies with the laws of our country,” said a local business owner who wished to remain anonymous.

The Department of Immigration has invited the public to report any suspicious activities that might indicate illegal immigration or related offenses. Nshinka has reiterated that the fight against illegal immigration requires collaborative efforts from the entire community.

As this situation continues to evolve, the Department of Immigration promises to keep the public informed about future operations and the importance of compliance with immigration laws. The commitment to maintaining a lawful environment for all residents ensures that Zambia remains a safe and attractive destination for lawful immigrants and investments alike.