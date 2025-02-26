Luapula MPs and Lawyer Arrested in Electoral Violations Case

The Luapula Police Command has arrested Jean Chisenga, Member of Parliament for Mambilima Constituency, Lusaka-based lawyer Celestine Mukandila, and Leevan Chibombwe, MP for Bahati Constituency, in a case that has drawn significant public attention. The trio faces multiple charges, including obstruction of electoral officers and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

According to Luapula Police Commanding Officer Mwala Yuyi, the arrests are linked to incidents during the filing of nominations for the Kawambwa Central parliamentary by-election on November 21. Chisenga and Mukandila are accused of obstructing electoral officers, a violation of Section 891, Subsection 35 of the Electoral Process Act of 2016. Additionally, they have been charged under Section 178(f) of the Penal Code for behavior likely to disrupt public peace.

Meanwhile, MP Leevan Chibombwe faces separate charges of acts intended to cause grievous harm, contrary to Section 224 of Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. He is alleged to have intentionally injured a female police officer during the Pambashe constituency by-election in Kawambwa.

The Kawambwa Central by-election has been marred by tension, with reports of clashes between supporters of rival political parties. The arrests highlight growing concerns over electoral violence and the need for stricter enforcement of laws governing the electoral process.

All three individuals are currently detained at the Kawambwa Central Police Station and are expected to appear in court soon. The arrests have sparked mixed reactions, with some citizens calling for accountability while others question the timing and motives behind the charges.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring free and fair elections, urging all stakeholders to adhere to the law. As the by-election approaches, the situation in Kawambwa remains tense, with heightened security measures in place to prevent further incidents.

This case underscores the challenges Zambia faces in maintaining electoral integrity and the importance of holding public officials accountable for their actions. The outcome of the court proceedings will be closely watched, as it could set a precedent for handling electoral misconduct in the future.