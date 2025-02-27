President Hakainde Hichilema has vowed to take decisive action to address the severe flooding that has displaced thousands in Lusaka, pledging to relocate residents who have built on waterways without engaging the courts. The President’s remarks came during a visit to flood-affected areas, where he surveyed the devastation and expressed his condolences to families who have lost loved ones.

“This new challenge stems from decades of poor urban planning, which we must now face together,” Mr. Hichilema said. “We are committed to addressing this challenge, even if it means making bold decisions.”

The President declared that the government will take swift action to drain Lusaka and ensure that those who have constructed homes on drainage systems are relocated to designated areas. He assured affected residents that they would receive compensation.

The administration has called for an emergency meeting with all relevant government departments to coordinate the resettlement of displaced individuals and mitigate future flooding risks.

Defense forces have been deployed to restore critical infrastructure, including a bridge connecting the Ng’ombe and Kabanana townships that was washed away by floodwaters. The Finance Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane, pledged that the necessary resources will be allocated to implement the President’s directives promptly.

Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata confirmed that engineers will remain on-site to conduct surveys and devise long-term solutions to protect vulnerable communities from recurrent flooding.

President Hichilema also urged political leaders across party lines to put aside their differences and work together in the interest of the Zambian people.

“We must act now,” he said. “This is not about politics but about safeguarding lives.”

The flooding crisis in Lusaka has reignited discussions on urban planning and climate resilience, with experts warning that without significant infrastructure reforms, the city may continue to suffer from devastating seasonal floods.