Ngabwe Town Council Public Relations Officer, Christopher Habukali, has advised the public to avoid consuming fish or water-related products from the Kafue River, particularly in and around Machiya Chiefdom.

This follows reports that acid contamination from the Copperbelt has reached the area, resulting in the death of aquatic life, including fish and crocodiles.

Speaking to ZNBC News today, Mr. Habukali stated that relevant authorities are actively assessing the extent of the contamination and working to contain the situation. He urged residents to refrain from fishing or consuming any aquatic life from the affected areas to avoid potential health risks.

Furthermore, Mr. Habukali has warned the public against using water from the river for domestic purposes until further notice, emphasizing the need for caution amid ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has accused Sino Metals Leach Zambia Limited of negligence following the collapse of its dam, which led to acid contamination of the Mwambashi and Kafue rivers. The contamination has affected communities and farmers in Chambishi, raising concerns over water safety and environmental impact.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and further updates are expected as investigations progress