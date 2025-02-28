Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has expressed optimism about Zambia’s future following the country’s recent debt restructuring agreement with international creditors.

Speaking in Lusaka, Mrs. Scotland stated that the agreement provides Zambia with a crucial opportunity to allocate resources towards national development priorities. She noted that the deal alleviates the country’s financial burden and sets the stage for economic recovery and sustainable growth.

She also commended Zambia’s government for its resilience in managing the adverse effects of the 2024 drought, which has significantly impacted food security and economic stability in the region.

Mrs. Scotland made these remarks during a public lecture held at the University of Zambia (UNZA) to commemorate the centenary of Zambia’s First President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, posthumously. In her speech, she praised Dr. Kaunda as a visionary leader who championed peace, democracy, and regional unity.

During the same event, United National Independence Party (UNIP) member Trevour Mwamba eulogized Dr. Kaunda for his role in maintaining Zambia’s peace and stability during his 27-year tenure.

Meanwhile, UNZA Vice-Chancellor Mundia Muya emphasized the significance of the lecture, stating that it provided students with valuable insights into Dr. Kaunda’s legacy and his contributions to both Zambia and international affairs.

The event, attended by academics, government officials, and students, highlighted Dr. Kaunda’s enduring influence on Zambia’s political and economic landscape.