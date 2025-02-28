The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Electoral Appeals Committee has ruled in favour of four candidates who filed nominations to challenge Andrew Kamanga for the presidency.

Meanwhile, former FAZ executive committee member Pivoty Simwanza caused havoc at the Football House in Lusaka where he threatened to manhandle secretariat staff after learning that his appeal has not been successful.

Simwanza, who intended to run for the position of vice-president poured his venom at FAZ president Kamanga and secretariat staff.

After the committee’s ruling, the final line up for the FAZ top job has incumbent Andrew Kamanga, Francis Hafwiti, Emmanuel Munaile, Keith Mweemba and Adrian Kashala.

Candidates whose appeal was dismissed include Mumbo Lombe, Godfrey Chikumbi and Alex Njobvu while former FAZ general secretary Machacha Shepande did not appeal.

The FAZ Appeals Committee is headed by lawyers Mando Mwitumwa, Bridget Banda and Karen Etondo.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga said in a statement that the Electoral Appeals Committee presided over 72 cases that were filed before them by various candidates.

The decision by the FAZ Electoral Appeals Committee saw the successful appeal of four appellants at the presidential level bringing the number of candidates to five on the ballot.

Overall, 48 appeals were successful including the Zambian Premier League (ZPL) slot that had previously been without successful nominations.

“The FAZ Electoral Appeals Committee has concluded its sittings and formally notified all applicants of its decisions on the matters presented before it. Naturally, some appeals were successful while others were thrown out,” Kamanga said.

“FAZ embraces the principle of separation of powers which sees all the bodies make independent decisions. From now, those who still feel aggrieved can seek recourse with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).”

The FIFA approved electoral roadmap remains on course with provincial elections set for March 15.

“Following the conclusion of sittings by the Electoral Appeals Committee, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that the next step will be provincial elections that kickoff on March 15, 2025.

According to the schedule, provincial elections will start with Southern Province on March 15.

The next cycle will move to Lusaka, Central, North Western, and from March 16, 17, 18, and 19, respectively.

From there the action will see Luapula, Northern, Muchinga, Western, and Eastern holding their elective conferences on March 20, 21, 22, 25, and 27 in that order.

The FAZ elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held in Livingstone on March 29 at Fairmount Hotel.

FAZ has an Electoral College of 86 drawn from Super League (18), National Division One (18), provincial delegates (40), Women Super League (4) and six affiliated associations.

Meanwhile, Kamanga has advised candidates whose nominations had fallen through to use peaceful means of seeking recourse as provided for in the FAZ and FIFA statutes.

“The incident this morning (Thursday) where a prospective candidate and football administrator Pivoty Simwanza poured his anger at the FAZ president and secretariat staff is most unfortunate. Violence in this era can never be a mode of resolving conflict especially for people aspiring to lead our football,” Kamanga said.

By Benedict Tembo