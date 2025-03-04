Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Elijah Muchima, MP, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling the ongoing cholera outbreak, emphasizing the need for sustained vigilance even after the crisis subsides.

Dr. Muchima underscored the importance of clean water and proper hygiene in preventing further infections. He reported two new cases from Kanyama on February 26, both linked to a funeral, with one additional death—a 9-year-old from the same household—under investigation. An additional case was recorded in Chililabombwe, bringing the cumulative total to 301 cases. No new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the outbreak began, Zambia has recorded nine deaths and 289 recoveries, with three patients still receiving treatment. Dr. Muchima highlighted the government’s ongoing response, including the provision of essential medical supplies and the establishment of Oral Rehydration Points (ORPs) to manage cases efficiently.

He also praised the success of recent vaccination campaigns in Nakonde, Chililabombwe, and Kitwe, which have significantly reduced the number and severity of cholera cases. Over 1.2 million doses of the cholera vaccine remain available for further deployment.

As cholera is primarily waterborne, Dr. Muchima urged the public to drink only clean water, practice regular handwashing, and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear. He concluded with a call for collective action to eliminate cholera-related deaths, stressing the need for community cooperation in preventing future outbreaks.