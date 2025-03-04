Zambia has recorded a significant decline in maternal and newborn mortality rates, according to the 2024 demographic survey, marking a step forward in the country’s ongoing efforts to improve maternal health.

Dr. Kennedy Lishimpi, the Permanent Secretary for Technical Services at the Ministry of Health, announced that maternal deaths have decreased from 278 per 100,000 live births in 2018 to 195 in 2024. Newborn mortality has also seen a notable reduction, dropping from 27 per 1,000 live births to 17 over the same period.

Speaking at the launch of the University of Zambia and King’s College London Maternal Health Research Collaboration in Lusaka, Dr. Lishimpi highlighted the need to address hypertensive conditions in pregnant women as a crucial factor in sustaining progress.

The collaboration between the two institutions has played a vital role in advancing maternal health research. Professor Bellington Vwalika of the University of Zambia emphasized the success of the decade-long partnership with King’s College London, noting its contributions to research and capacity building in the field.

While Zambia’s maternal and newborn mortality rates remain a concern, the latest figures signal improvement and reinforce the importance of continued investment in healthcare and research.