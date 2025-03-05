Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, Zambia’s Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, yesterday held a press briefing to address critical national issues, including the high cost of living, media professionalism, and recent criticisms from opposition parties and religious leaders. The briefing underscored the government’s commitment to addressing economic challenges while calling for civility and accountability in public discourse.

High Cost of Living and Energy Crisis

Minister Mweetwa acknowledged the severe impact of the high cost of living on Zambians, attributing part of the crisis to the recent drought that has strained the nation’s resources. He assured citizens that the government is working tirelessly to mitigate the situation.

On the energy front, the Minister provided a glimmer of hope, stating that load shedding—a persistent issue for households and businesses—is expected to diminish by June 2025. He explained that this timeline is based on the three-month period required for water to flow from the Zambezi Basin to Kariba Dam, which is critical for hydroelectric power generation.

Media Regulation and Professionalism

The Minister addressed the contentious issue of media regulation, emphasizing the government’s expectation for professionalism and balance from media organizations. He specifically called out the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia, urging the organization to maintain objectivity in its advisory role.

“Government has no intention of gagging the media,” Mweetwa stated, “but we will not tolerate unprofessional conduct.” He singled out The Mast newspaper, accusing it of peddling falsehoods and demanding an apology for misleading the nation.

In a move to foster dialogue, the Ministry of Information announced plans to convene a meeting with media owners and stakeholders, including MISA, to address concerns about unethical practices and deliberate misinformation. The Minister reiterated the government’s openness to either statutory or self-regulation, depending on the media’s preference.

Response to Opposition Criticism

The briefing also touched on recent threats of civil disobedience by opposition political parties. Minister Mweetwa appealed to opposition leaders, including Mr. Harry Kalaba and Mr. Raphel Nakachinda, to refrain from using insulting language toward President Hakainde Hichilema and to engage in issue-based politics.

“It is political irresponsibility for the opposition to threaten civil disobedience,” Mweetwa said, warning against actions that could incite anarchy. He called for unity and constructive dialogue, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Church and Government Relations

Responding to recent criticisms from Auxiliary Bishop George Lungu of Chipata, Minister Mweetwa reaffirmed the government’s recognition of the church as a key development partner. However, he clarified that Bishop Lungu’s attacks on the government were made in his individual capacity and did not represent the broader church’s stance.

Looking Ahead

The press briefing highlighted the government’s efforts to navigate complex economic and social challenges while calling for accountability and professionalism across all sectors. As Zambia continues to grapple with the aftermath of drought and economic pressures, the government’s ability to foster collaboration and maintain public trust will be critical in the months ahead.