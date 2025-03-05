Kabwe’s historic Mulungushi Textiles Limited (ZCMT) is on the brink of a significant revival, with machine testing almost underway – a process expected to last fewer than 20 days – marking the final phase before full-scale operations resume. This is a signal to the revitalizing of a sophisticated retail network.

Economic Revitalization and Job Creation

The reopening of Mulungushi Textiles is poised to invigorate Zambia’s economy, particularly benefiting the cotton industry. The factory’s revival is anticipated to create approximately 500 direct jobs and numerous indirect employment opportunities, thereby revitalizing the once vibrant town of Kabwe.

The Cotton Board of Zambia has lauded this initiative, emphasizing its potential to enhance cotton value addition and improve rural livelihoods. The board’s Chief Executive Officer, Sunduzwayo Banda, highlighted that the textile sector’s revival is crucial for job creation and should be prioritized within Zambia’s manufacturing landscape.

Strategic Partnerships and Modernization

In collaboration with Qingdao Ruichang Industrial Tech Company Limited, the government has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize Mulungushi Textiles. This partnership encompasses renovating existing structures, constructing new production facilities, and installing state-of-the-art equipment. The first batch of machinery has already arrived, underscoring the project’s momentum.

Boost to the Cotton Industry

The factory’s revival is expected to significantly bolster the domestic cotton industry. By providing a reliable market for cotton farmers, particularly in Central Province, the operationalization of Mulungushi Textiles will stimulate agricultural productivity and contribute to rural development.

Government Initiatives and Economic Diversification

The Zambian government has demonstrated unwavering commitment to economic diversification and industrialization. Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane announced incentives to boost the cotton industry as part of the 2024 national budget, reflecting the administration’s dedication to revitalizing the cotton value chain.

A New Era for Mulungushi Textiles

As machine testing progresses, the anticipation for Mulungushi Textiles’ full operational resumption grows. This development symbolizes a pivotal moment in Zambia’s industrial landscape, promising economic growth, job creation, and enhanced livelihoods for countless citizens.

By Adrian Gunduzani