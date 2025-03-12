We may not claim to be hydrologists or water experts, but with our umbilical cord safely buried on the shores of the Zambezi river, and having grown up swimming or fishing while dodging the crocodiles, we understand one or two things about the movement and distribution of water.

Our Nyachipopa Royal Village, the seat of the Chief Ishima Palace, East of Zambezi distric, is situated approximately 250 meters away from the mighty Zambezi river, with two lakes tucked in-between.

As a matter of fact, there are several lakes dotted alongside the said river in the district as it journeys to the Indian ocean.

During the onset of rains, the river does not burst to the seams immediately. It usually takes several weeks for it to completely overflow towards the plain and “swallow up” these lakes. They’ve exotic and sweet sounding names such as Chinanbumba, Isolu and Musekelembwa etc.

Despite the Angels opening the heavenly taps month of November, the Zambezi river in that part of the country only starts getting overflooded somewhere between February and March before feeding into the lakes.

It’s also important to appreciate that most of the water that accounts for filling up the Kariba Dam actually comes all the way from Angola. Now, imagine the period it would take for the Zambezi river to deposit part of its water into the Kariba Dam.

This year, we have obviously been blessed with abundant rainfall. Somewhere in the Scriptures we are cautioned thus, “people perish due to lack of knowledge.” It’s therefore quite understandable when ordinary folks you encounter on the buses, in the markets and on our streets begin questioning the logic behind the continued loadshedding amidst all these good rains!

Imwe ba Minister of Energy….naba ZESCO, can you please pull up your act and start explaining such dynamics to our people.

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Mayeng’u, Zambezi