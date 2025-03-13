

President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to youth empowerment, urging young Zambians to embrace leadership, innovation, and civic engagement as they shape the nation’s future. Speaking at the National Youth Day celebrations in Mongu, Western Province, the President emphasized the invaluable contributions of Zambia’s youth to national development.

“You are the heartbeat of our nation, the architects of the future, and your time is now,” President Hichilema declared. “Your voices matter, your dreams are valid, and your ideas are the catalyst for innovation and progress in our country.”

The President called on young people to reject violence and resist being used for disruptive activities, particularly those aimed at derailing constitutional amendments. He stressed that the government’s proposed changes to the constitution are designed to increase youth, women, and disability representation in key decision-making positions.

“Our government worked hard to eliminate political violence, and we must continue fostering a peaceful and inclusive Zambia,” he said.



Investing in Youth Development

President Hichilema highlighted various government policies that directly benefit young people, including the reintroduction of free education. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to expanding opportunities for youth in education, entrepreneurship, and employment.

Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta praised the President for prioritizing youth welfare, particularly through the free education policy. He also commended the government’s efforts in fostering national unity by hosting major events in different regions.



Commitment to Western Province

During a community engagement at Mongu Green Market, President Hichilema expressed gratitude to the people of Western Province for their trust and support since his election in 2021. He assured them that his administration remains dedicated to fulfilling campaign promises, citing infrastructure projects such as the construction of a bridge on the Luanginga River in Kalabo District as evidence of his commitment.

At the same event, UPND Western Province Chairperson Kapelwa Mbangweta endorsed President Hichilema as the party’s candidate for the 2026 presidential elections. UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso also praised the President for his inclusive approach to governance, ensuring representation across all demographics.

As Zambia celebrates National Youth Day, the government’s message is clear: young people are not only the future but also the present, and their role in building a prosperous, peaceful, and democratic Zambia is indispensable.

