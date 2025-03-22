The Professional and Allied Mine Workers Union of Zambia (PAMWUZ) has called out Lumwana Mining Company to respect national laws and workers’ rights.

PAMWUZ President Benny Mbindo has also called on government to ensure the mining company, a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, complies with the law and also be accountable for the breaches.

“PAMUZ has more than 300 members and requested Lumwana Mine to establish a branch at the mine.The recognition agreement ought to have been signed within 3 months from 13th November 2024,” Mr Mbindo said.He said that the mining company has showed unwillingness to sign the recognition agreement despite numerous correspondence on the matter.

Mr Mbindo also alleged that the company disregarded the Labour Commissioner’s guidance to have the union recognised, in breach of Article 21 of the republican constitution which provides for the right to freedom of association and section 64(1) of the Industrial and Labour relations Act Cap 269 of the laws of Zambia.

“Another issue pertains to the non-payment of overtime allowance to PAMUZ members who are working more than eight hours per shift while the Employment Code Act No. 3 of 2019 provides that normal working hours for an employee is eight hours, and any hours thereafter ought to be compensated by payment of overtime allowance,” he said.

The union alleges that Lumwana Mine has been in breach of this provision since the Act came into force on the 9th May 2020. “These breaches of the law and human rights violations are so grave that the union demands Lumwana Mine to respect national laws and their worker’s rights.

The union also demands the government to look into these issues so that Lumwana Mine can be made to comply with the law and also be held accountable for the breaches,” Mr Mbindo said.Efforts to get a comment from management proved futile.

A query sent to Barrick Gold Corporation Country Manager Anthony Malenga is yet to be answered.

By Benedict Tembo