Why We Need a Development Mitigation Fee Programme

As a resident of Lusaka, I have seen firsthand how our city is growing at an incredible pace. New shopping malls, office buildings, and residential estates are transforming the skyline, but our road infrastructure is struggling to keep up. Every day, I experience the traffic congestion, deteriorating roads, and lack of safe pedestrian and

cycling paths that make commuting frustrating and even dangerous. With limited government funding, I believe we need a new approach to financing road improvements one that ensures developers contribute to the infrastructure we all

rely on. That’s why I strongly support the idea of a Development Mitigation Fee Programme, a model that has been successful in other parts of the world and could be a game-changer for Lusaka.

In cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, developers are required to pay a fee that helps fund public infrastructure improvements needed to accommodate their projects. This makes perfect sense—when new developments bring more people,businesses, and vehicles into an area, they should also contribute to the upgrades required to support that growth. If we implemented a similar system here in Lusaka,it could help finance much-needed projects like the expansion of Great East Road,the improvement of Kafue Road, and further enhancements to the Lusaka Decongestion Project.

I can already imagine how this could benefit our city. Picture a Lusaka where traffic flows more smoothly because major roads have been expanded, where pedestrians feel safe because of well-maintained sidewalks, and where cyclists finally have dedicated lanes to ride in. A Development Mitigation Fee Programme could make this a reality by ensuring that developers play a role in building the infrastructure we all depend on.

I have watched Lusaka transform with the construction of major projects like East Park Mall, Pinnacle Mall, Waterfalls Mixed-Use Development, and the rapid expansion of neighborhoods like Silverest and Lilayi. These developments

are exciting and bring new opportunities, but they also put immense pressure on our existing roads. Right now, most of our infrastructure expansion depends on limited government funding and external donor support, which simply isn’t enough to keep up with our growing city.

Without a sustainable funding model, we’ll continue to face worsening traffic congestion, road safety hazards, and delayed infrastructure projects. But if we introduce a Development Mitigation Fee Programme, every new commercial,

residential, and industrial project would contribute directly to road improvements.

This would ensure that as our city grows, our infrastructure grows with it. Not only would this help ease congestion, but it would also create safer roads for pedestrians and cyclists, while freeing up government funds to be invested in other critical sectors like healthcare and education.

The idea is simple: the bigger the development, the greater its impact on the road network, and the more it should contribute to infrastructure improvements. The Lusaka City Council, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, could establish clear guidelines on how these fees are assessed and allocated. A similar system already exists in California under the Mitigation Fee Act, which ensures transparency in how funds are collected and spent. If we adopt a structured approach here in Lusaka, we could prioritize projects like the completion of the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway, upgrades to the Inner Ring Road, and much-needed improvements to intersections and traffic control systems.

I believe it’s time for us to take a proactive approach to fixing our roads. We cannot continue to rely solely on government funding while our city expands at an unprecedented rate. As residents, business owners, and commuters, we all have a stake in Lusaka’s future, and we must demand smarter solutions to our infrastructure challenges.

I urge policymakers, city planners, and stakeholders to push for the establishment of a Development Mitigation Fee Programme. Organizations like the Zambia Road Safety Trust and other advocacy groups can help lead the conversation and engage decision-makers in finding the best way to implement this Programme. If we act now, we can create a Lusaka that is not only growing but also well-planned, safe, and efficient for everyone. Change cannot wait any longer. It's essential that future developments help create a road network that serves everyone effectively.

Daniel Mwamba,

Director,Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST)