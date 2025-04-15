GBM Is Alive: Government Quashes Social Media Death Hoax

Lusaka, Zambia – In yet another reminder of how quickly misinformation spreads online, former Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) became the latest target of a viral death hoax. Rumors of his passing flooded social media today, forcing the government to respond swiftly and decisively.

To put the speculation to rest, a rare press briefing was held at Maina Soko Medical Centre, where GBM is currently receiving medical care. Much to the relief of his supporters and family, he appeared to be very much alive and on the road to recovery.

Permanent Secretary for Information and Media, Thabo Kawana, dismissed the rumors as “reckless digital gossip,” urging Zambians to be more responsible online. He was joined by GBM’s legal representative, Charles Changano, in what turned into a strong rebuke against social media sensationalism.

“Contrary to what’s trending on Twitter and WhatsApp,” Kawana quipped, “Mr. Mwamba is alive, stable, and recovering well. And probably not amused by today’s drama.”

Kawana warned that such false reports can cause unnecessary panic and emotional distress particularly to families and loved ones. He emphasized that the government is looking into cybersecurity enforcement options, hinting that those behind the falsehoods may soon face legal consequences.

Meanwhile, GBM himself appeared to take the rumors in stride. Sources close to the former minister say he remained calm and even lighthearted, viewing the ordeal as a bizarre side-effect of public life in the digital age.