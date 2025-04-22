It’s so much interesting to see the Zambian Political Landscape (ZPL) with an emerging new face in the political arena, seemingly making headlines of what appears to be a saviour announcement to Zambia.

As Zambia heads for most critical and interesting moments of joy and while, to others are moments of sorrow, bitterness activation stimulus, due to loss of the false victory without reality check.As much as we have Democratic rights and constitutional rights of freedom of assembly, however,in Zambian politics context, there are reality checks which political parties make and end up crying foul as far as even accusing the party that has won the election of engaged in rigging of the election and manipulate the results.

Key Points

Most of the political parties that contests these elections have no stronghold and no strong power base.

Most of them fail even to have a representation in(a) Local government (b)in Parliament.

Zambian has currently 156 Constituencies, until this very day except for PF and the victory from Petauke,none of these political parties have either representation.Yet they are the noisiest party and very vocal but no commanding power.

These are what I call media and paper political parties.

•What impact do these media and paper political parties and influence have on the electorates?

•Imagine some of these parties have participated in the General Elections more than 3 times out of 156 Constituencies fail to get even one MP,yet they are so confident to win the election by unseating the one who have more than 70+ MPs.This is the Zambian Political Circus.

•Opposition political parties normally deliberately ignore the progress scores of the ruling party and choose to make so much noise and headlines and eventually bank on the strength of false sympathy from those who are not sincere and honest with them.

I wonder why most of these politicians don’t learn from the past to shape them and adapt with the new trend.

•These alliances are not new here in Zambia.The party that has no MPs always want to lead the one with MPs.

Conclusion

I guess if the majority Zambian voters can vote for a new candidate that the alliance can float to compete with the incumbent, despite economic hardship and the cost of living being high, that can not unseat the incumbent.The opposition political parties have no stronghold and power base.As for me I don’t belong to any political party my writing is purely out of prophetic sight and what is already settled in the spirit realm.

As for you who fail to analyze critically, and resort to insults a way of response to an article, unfortunately your insults can not change it.

By Concerned Zambian