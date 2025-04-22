LAZ Set to Mount Legal Challenge Against Cyber Laws, Warns of Democratic Backslide

In a major constitutional showdown, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has vowed to challenge the recently enacted Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes legislation in the High Court, warning that key provisions threaten fundamental rights and could severely erode Zambia’s democratic institutions.

In a sharply critical statement issued on April 21, 2025, LAZ President Lungisani Zulu confirmed that the Association will seek judicial review of what it describes as “overbroad and dangerous” clauses in the Cyber Security Act No. 3 and Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025. LAZ contends these laws imperil civil liberties, particularly freedom of expression and press freedom, as enshrined in Article 20 of the Constitution.

“Many provisions within these Acts not only undermine the freedom of the press but also pose a direct threat to Zambia’s democratic ethos,” Zulu said. He argued that the legislation introduces sweeping powers that could be weaponized to silence dissent and criminalize legitimate journalism.

Central to LAZ’s concerns is Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act, which criminalizes “misleading” digital headlines, a provision the Association warns could be wielded to jail journalists for editorial choices. The offence carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Equally alarming, according to LAZ, are Sections 5 and 6, which penalize the unauthorized possession or dissemination of computer data related to broadly defined categories such as national security or public safety. The Association warns that these clauses could criminalize routine reporting or whistleblowing activities without due process.

LAZ further highlighted Section 24(1)(b), which defines incitement of ethnic division as an act of terrorism punishable by life imprisonment. While reaffirming its opposition to tribalism, LAZ cautioned against the provision’s potential misuse. “The law could be selectively enforced to target opposition voices under the guise of preserving national unity,” the statement read.

Also drawing scrutiny is the location of the newly established Zambia Cyber Security Agency under the Office of the President a move LAZ says undermines institutional checks and balances. “Situating this agency within State House invites serious governance concerns and raises the specter of cybersecurity being manipulated for political ends,” Zulu stated.

Calling for a recalibration of the legal framework, LAZ stressed the importance of proportionality and oversight. “National security cannot come at the expense of democratic accountability. Any legislative response must be anchored in constitutional safeguards,” the Association declared.

The planned court action marks a pivotal moment in Zambia’s evolving digital governance landscape and could set a defining legal precedent for the balance between state power and individual rights in the digital age.