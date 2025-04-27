By Kapya Kaoma

In Zambian politics, power dynamics shift like shadows at dusk, leaving critical questions in their wake. What truly unites the Tonse Alliance? Is it a collective ambition to unseat President Hakainde Hichilema (HH), or simply a series of overlapping quests for personal power?

Pastor Nevers Mumba, now an ardent worshipper of Hichilema, has suggested that some opposition leaders formed parties out of sheer animosity toward HH. Is this assertion without merit?

I was among the first to criticize HH’s authoritarian leadership, beginning in September 2021. I still believe he is one of the most corrupt and worst presidents to rule Zambia. Yet, the opposition’s strategy feels too shallow—focused solely on replacing HH in 2026, with no coherent vision beyond that. This narrow, tactical approach only invites confusion, both within the Alliance and among the electorate. What is the opposition’s mission, beyond the removal of one man from office?

This question is crucial—not just for selecting the right candidate to challenge HH in 2026, but for ensuring that the process reflects democratic values. If the Tonse Alliance claims to champion democracy, shouldn’t its own members have a say in choosing their presidential candidate?

The Alliance presents itself as the lifeline of democracy. But its internal leadership practices reveal troubling authoritarian tendencies. I take issue with the ego-politics–self-appointed leaders who believe that founding a political party entitles them to lifelong authority. This raises serious questions about legitimacy and accountability—issues I’ve raised before, both regarding HH and former President Michael Sata.

How can one denounce HH’s authoritarianism while perpetuating the same tendencies within their own party? This paradox is not limited to Zambia, but found across Africa—from Cape Town to Cairo. Leaders like Kenya’s Raila Odinga, Uganda’s Bobi Wine, Zimbabwe’s Nelson Chamisa, South Africa’s Julius Malema, and our own Fred M’membe criticize state tyranny while clinging to their own political thrones. Too often, opposition parties revolve around a single charismatic figure, awaiting electoral victory, while internal democracy becomes nothing, but a public charade.

So, what happens when these political “gods” form a pact? Which among them deserves worship? This is the crisis facing the Tonse Alliance. Much like the Babylonian mythological story of Marduk, who defeats the goddess Tiamat and uses her body to create the heavens and earth, we are witnessing a clash of egos disguised as unity. Everyone wants to be Marduk, and nobody wants to be the slain Tiamat.

The Alliance still holds potential—but it is very fragile. Without a genuine commitment to democratic norms, leadership decisions will continue to emerge from backroom negotiations, bypassing the grassroots members who are the lifeblood of any party. Is this democracy? Hardly. Excluding the rank and file not only breeds disunity but also allows opportunistic politicians to switch allegiances with impunity.

To remain viable against the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), the Tonse Alliance must restructure itself around democratic accountability. It must expand its focus beyond the political elites and HH. True democracy thrives when ordinary citizens are empowered to participate meaningfully in the political process. Expanding the circle of accountability is essential if the Alliance hopes to succeed in 2026.

More fundamentally, the biggest threat to opposition unity may be the Alliance itself. Entrenched despotism within these parties undermines their credibility. Often, leaders equate the party with their own persona, adopting the mindset: “I founded this party. If you won’t follow me, you can leave.”

If the Tonse Alliance is to succeed, it must offer more than mere opposition to HH. It must present a compelling, people-centered alternative grounded in radical democratic values. Anything less will doom it to collapse under the weight of personal ambition.

Those who are blaming the UPND or other opposition parties for the Alliance’s dysfunction should recognize that ambition, when properly channeled, is not the enemy of democracy—it is its lifeblood. If the Alliance fails to reorganize, other parties will exploit its divisions to further their own political ambitions. Failing to do so is simply poor political strategy.

As we approach the 2026 elections, the Tonse Alliance faces a critical choice–evolve into a legitimate democratic coalition, or fade into a footnote in Zambian political history. Will this alliance be a turning point, or just another lost opportunity?

Kaya.