Washington D.C., USA – Zambia’s participation in the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group has been described as highly successful, with positive feedback on the country’s economic progress at the global level.

Finance and National Planning Minister, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, led the Zambian delegation to the meetings, accompanied by Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa, Bank of Zambia Governor Dr. Denny Kalyalya, and Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Dingani Banda.

Zambia also actively participated in the Global Parliamentary Forum (GPF), held on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings. Representing the country were Honourable Sibongile Mwamba, MP for Kasama Central Constituency and member of the Public Accounts and Foreign Affairs Committees, and Honourable Sibeso Sefulo, MP for Mwandi Constituency and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on National Economy and Labour Matters.

Speaking after the meetings, Hon. Mwamba shared her optimism about Zambia’s global standing.

“We discussed parliamentary policies, food security, and job opportunities for youth and women. My take-home from the meeting was that Zambia is doing very well on the global map,” she said. “While we do face challenges, for a country in the low-income bracket, we are making commendable progress. Global reviews of Zambia are very positive, and we should be proud of ourselves.”

Hon. Mwamba encouraged Zambians to maintain a positive outlook and support national efforts, noting that although difficulties remain, Zambia’s progress compares favorably with that of many other countries.

“I’m hopeful that the achievements Zambia is making will translate into tangible benefits for the grassroots. We must stay positive and work together to provide constructive solutions,” she added.

About the Global Parliamentary Forum

The Global Parliamentary Forum is the flagship parliamentary event at the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings. Organized by the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank and IMF (PN) alongside the WBG and IMF, the forum brings together approximately 200 legislators from around the world for dialogue with global economic leaders, including World Bank Group President Ajay Banga and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Since its establishment in 2000, the Parliamentary Network has served as a neutral platform for lawmakers to share knowledge, hold governments and international institutions accountable, and contribute to shaping the international development agenda.

The Spring Meetings overall provide a key platform for finance ministers, central bank governors, development experts, civil society representatives, and parliamentarians to address global economic challenges and forge collaborative solutions.