A Nation Remembers: Hichilema Calls for Unity, Justice on Kenneth Kaunda Day

As Zambia marks Kenneth Kaunda Day today, President Hakainde Hichilema has called on citizens to draw enduring inspiration from the founding father’s steadfast commitment to unity, justice, and human dignity.

Addressing the nation with heartfelt reverence, President Hichilema urged Zambians to rekindle the spirit of selflessness and solidarity that Dr Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, embodied throughout his life.

“Dr Kaunda dedicated his life to building a Zambia founded on peace, love, and mutual respect,” Mr Hichilema said. “Today, as we honour his memory, we must recommit ourselves to living by the ideals he cherished unity, hard work, justice, and compassion for one another.”

April 28, now a national public holiday, stands as a solemn tribute to Dr Kaunda’s towering legacy. This year’s commemoration is particularly poignant: the statesman would have celebrated his 101st birthday.

In his address, President Hichilema spoke with deep emotion, reflecting on how Dr Kaunda’s leadership transcended politics and left an indelible mark on the soul of the nation. He urged citizens to view diversity not as a division, but as a strength,a principle KK championed with unwavering conviction.

“Our differences are not divisions,” Mr Hichilema said. “They are the beautiful colours of our national fabric. We must embrace one another, just as KK embraced us all.”

Beyond reflection, the President called for action,renewed dedication to the values that anchored Dr Kaunda’s life and leadership. He stressed that Zambia’s progress depends not only on policy but on the everyday practice of unity, fairness, and compassion.

“This day is not merely about remembrance,” President Hichilema said. “It is a call to action. Let us live the unity we often speak about. Let us uphold justice, even when it demands sacrifice. Let us love our country the way KK loved Zambia,with all his heart, with all his might.”

As Zambia bows its head in collective remembrance, President Hichilema’s words stand as a solemn reminder: Dr Kaunda’s dream of a united, just, and peaceful Zambia remains alive, and it falls to every citizen to keep that dream burning bright.